DeSantis Official Not Wearing Mask in Office of Senator With Cancer, Says Florida GOP Leader

After reports that he refused to wear a mask when visiting with a cancer-stricken state lawmaker, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who was chosen by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, is under fire from a leading state Republican.

Last week, Ladapo was scheduled to meet with state Senator Tina Polsky, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in August and is currently undergoing treatment. Ladapo, on the other hand, was not wearing a mask when he came, and when Polsky requested him to put one on because of her diagnosis, he instead offered to go outdoors, according to Florida Politics.

Polsky recalls telling him, “‘I don’t want to go outside.'” “I’d like you to come into my office and chat to me.” According to Florida Politics, when she inquired why he couldn’t wear a mask, he allegedly smiled and didn’t respond.

“‘I have this extremely terrible medical condition,’ I told him multiple times.” “And he answered, ‘That’s OK,’ as if it had nothing to do with what we were discussing,” she explained.

He was eventually asked to leave by her. “Sometimes I try to reason with unreasonable folks for fun,” Ladapo allegedly added before leaving. According to the National Institutes of Health, people with cancer are at a higher risk of serious disease if they get COVID-19. Even if they are completely vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that anyone with a disease that could compromise their immune system continue to wear a well-fitted mask.

In a note issued to Senate members, Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, a Republican, chastised Ladapo for the incident, calling it “disappointing.”

According to Florida Politics, he stated, “It shouldn’t take a cancer diagnosis for people to respect each other’s degree of comfort with social contacts during a pandemic.”

Simpson also stated that while the Senate does not have a mask mandate, senators and their staff are permitted to request that anyone in their offices wear masks.

“What happened in Senator Polksy’s office was unprofessional,” he said. “It will not be permitted in the Senate.”

“Meetings between highly regarded and intellectual, elected and appointed officials happen all the time, and it is unfortunate you don’t hear,” a Department of Health representative told Florida Politics. This is a condensed version of the information.