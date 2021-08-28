DeSantis’ mask order was found to be “without legal authority” by a Florida judge, who overturned the ban.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suffered a humiliating defeat on Friday when a Florida judge overturned his order prohibiting local school districts from mandating children to wear masks.

After ten districts, including Miami-Dade County, failed to follow the governor’s executive order, the governor advised school administrators to think carefully before resisting or ignoring it.

DeSantis overstepped his authority by prohibiting school districts from implementing any mask mandates, according to a complaint filed by parents. The lawsuit argues that DeSantis’ administration put their children’s health at jeopardy at a time when COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Florida.

DeSantis has said that parents should have the last word in deciding what is best for their children. Anti-mask attitude has become a controversial political issue, similar to resistance to vaccine mandates across the country, between Republican legislators who frame the problems as matters of personal freedom and opponents who argue his policies jeopardize public health.

Cooper dismissed the executive order as “without legal authority,” saying, “We don’t have that right because using the right in that way is detrimental or potentially damaging to other people.”

“We will not be able to resolve any issue unless we can sit down and work together and take positions, realizing that what is happening is not a recent imposition or an attack on the country,” Cooper added.

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book commended Cooper’s decision and the parents who brought it to court after he made it. She called DeSantis’ prohibition a “power grab.”

“The Governor overstepped his constitutional power by imposing a blanket statewide mask ban, as the Senate Democratic Caucus has argued and as Judge Cooper decided today. “This politically motivated power grab jeopardized the health and safety of millions of Florida children, families, and communities,” Book said in a statement following the verdict.

Although DeSantis’ administration has yet to reply to the ruling, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is vying to succeed DeSantis in the governor election next year, praised the court’s decision. It was a “victory for common sense, for children’s safety, and for all the families and school authorities” who opposed DeSantis’ decision, she said.

After issuing his order prohibiting the use of masks in schools, DeSantis threatened to remove teachers’ salaries in the ten districts that refused to comply. Later, his administration and its allies threatened to fire school employees who were not following the rules.