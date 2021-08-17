DeSantis’ Mask Mandate Ban was violated by two Florida school districts, according to an investigation.

Two Florida school districts, according to Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, are in violation of Governor Ron DeSantis’ mask mandate ban.

Corcoran launched investigations into Alachua County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools after two districts voted to adopt mask regulations in early August. He wrote two memorandums to the State Board of Education on Tuesday, urging it to utilize its “enforcement authorities” against the two guilty districts, claiming that he found “probable cause” that Alachua County and Broward County Schools “acted in violation of the law.”

“Whether they agree with the law or not,” the memos state, “every school board member and every school superintendent have an obligation to comply with the law.”

The memorandums claim that these districts are in violation of two recent state laws, claiming that implementing mask mandates in schools is unconstitutional under both DeSantis’ July 30 executive order and the newly established Parents’ Bill of Rights.

Parents and legal guardians have the right to “guide the upbringing, education, health care, and mental health” of their children, according to DeSantis’ bill of rights, which lawmakers and others have claimed includes mask wearing.

On August 9, DeSantis’ administration issued a statement suggesting that schools that violate the mask mandate prohibition enforced by his executive order could face monetary penalties. “The State Board of Education could act to withhold the salary of the district superintendent or school board members, as a narrowly defined mechanism to confront the decision-makers who led to the violation of law,” according to the statement.

Corcoran wrote them a letter pledging an investigation and threatening punishment after the Alachua County and Broward County school districts said they would stick to their mask mandates.

Despite DeSantis’ order, Broward County school board members voted 8-1 to uphold the mask mandate. Following Corcoran’s letter, the board responded with a letter claiming a hazardous spike in coronavirus cases as well as revised Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations as justifications for keeping their mandate. However, the district pledged to “fully participate in [the]referenced investigation.”

The board requested that Corcoran “seriously evaluate the appropriateness of withholding monies,” acknowledging that this would mean a reduction in the General Fund allocation. This is a condensed version of the information.