DeSantis is chastised by Fauci for downplaying the importance of vaccines.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida indicated last week that he and others are unaffected by the decision to remain immunized against COVID-19 because it was a personal health decision. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease specialist, has since called his views “absolutely inaccurate.”

Fauci was asked to explain why DeSantis’ claims were incorrect during an appearance on CNN on Monday, which led to a discussion of vaccine success in curing deadly illnesses throughout history.

On CNN’s “New Day,” Fauci stated, “Vaccination…has been the solution to every significant public health challenge for which a vaccine has been developed.” “I’m not sure what they’re talking about when they say immunizations are unnecessary. It has been demonstrated in the past, over decades, decades, and decades, to be the best strategy to control an infectious disease.”

Republican lawmakers opposed to either vaccination or mask mandates have made it a primary talking point to frame the decision of whether or not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as a matter of personal choice. Governors in Republican-led states have clashed with President Joe Biden’s administration and local governments over regulations to reduce infection rates.

DeSantis, who is running for re-election in 2022, is a key figure in this fight due to his restrictions on schools requiring students to wear masks and his opposition to legislation in Florida demanding proof of vaccination. Even as the number of COVID cases in his state rises, the governor maintains his position by arguing that it is a personal choice.

Some Republicans have chastised Fauci for warning former President Donald Trump about the hazards of COVID-19. DeSantis has been one of the GOP lawmakers who has joined in the Fauci smear campaign, including selling anti-Fauci t-shirts on his official website. Fauci has been unwavering in his willingness to chastise his detractors.

He was eager to condemn DeSantis after continuing to address his words on Monday about how being unvaccinated had no effect on others.

“However, if a virus is prevalent in the community and you are not vaccinated, you are contributing to the problem because you are letting the virus to spread to someone else,” Fauci explained.

“So, when you’re dealing with an infectious disease outbreak, it’s not just about you. “We all have a societal responsibility,” he continued.