DeSantis files an appeal against a ruling banning school masks, claiming that parents should be able to opt out.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has filed an appeal in response to a judge’s decision that DeSantis used his authority to outlaw mask mandates in Florida school districts.

The appeal was filed after Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper ruled in favor of the school districts, giving Florida’s 67 school boards the authority to impose a student mask mandate without parental consent.

In response to the judge’s decision, DeSantis delivered a statement to the media.

“At the end of the day, we’re just trying to support the parents,” DeSantis added. “We believe it is critical that they have the option to opt out.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.