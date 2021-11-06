DeSantis claims that a migrant’s stabbing death demonstrates ‘inadequate vetting.’

According to the Associated Press, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that “inadequate vetting” of migrants caused a stabbing death reportedly perpetrated by a guy who lied about his identity in order to cross the US-Mexico border. According to reports, the suspect, Yery Medina Ulloa, 24, was stopped at the border but allowed to enter the nation after lying about his age to cross as an unaccompanied juvenile.

The incident sparked criticism of the federal government’s immigration policies, though officials have yet to confirm or deny the reports. According to the Associated Press, DeSantis’ office stated that the case illustrates both an insufficient screening of persons seeking to enter the United States and a lack of transparency on how the Biden administration transported illegal immigrants.

In an email, Christina Pushaw, the governor’s spokeswoman, claimed that border inspectors should have been able to figure out that Medina Ulloa “was not a kid, was dishonest about his true identity, and should not be free to move around our country.” Medina Ulloa entered a not guilty plea to a charge of second-degree murder on Thursday.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

A recent investigation by the Associated Press and AIM Media Texas revealed that Biden was unprepared for the massive influx in persons seeking asylum at the border at various times throughout the year.

It’s still unknown how Honduran Medina Ulloa was processed when he arrived in the United States.

He was caught by the US Border Patrol earlier this year, according to the State Attorney’s Office in Jacksonville, but they couldn’t confirm whether he used a different identity at the time. Border Patrol is overseen by US Customs and Border Protection, which has not responded to queries about the case.

Witnesses discovered Medina Ulloa soaked in blood at a pond in Jacksonville on October 7. According to a witness, Medina Ulloa called him and stated he had killed Francisco Cuellar because he had hit him. Cuellar was discovered dead on his living room floor. Witnesses said he stayed at Cuellar’s residence and addressed him as uncle, despite the fact that they were not related.

After telling sheriff deputies a different story, he was detained and imprisoned in a juvenile detention institution. This is a condensed version of the information.