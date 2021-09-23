DeSantis calls requiring students to be quarantined after being exposed to COVID “draconian.”

On Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a new policy allowing parents to opt their children out of obligatory quarantine if they have been exposed to COVID-19.

The new Florida Department of Health policy, Emergency Rule 64DER21-15, was hailed by the Republican governor as a win for parental rights, as it would prevent “the unjustified expulsion of healthy students” from in-person schools who had been exposed to the extremely contagious sickness.

During a press conference, DeSantis stated, “Parents have the right to have their healthy children in school.” “Quarantining healthy students is extremely detrimental to their educational progress. It’s also extremely upsetting for families across the state of Florida.”

He went on to say, “You haven’t seen a lot of facts or research to justify those types of harsh approaches.” “And locations that used a symptom-based approach had results that were fairly similar to places that used more draconian quarantines.”

After their child comes into direct contact with an infected person, parents can choose between allowing their asymptomatic child to return to school “without restrictions or disparate treatment,” or placing the student in voluntary quarantine for a period “not to exceed seven days” from the point of exposure, according to the new rule.

The rule, which takes effect immediately, also allows students with COVID-19 who are experiencing symptoms to return to class before their symptoms clear or their test results come back negative, as long as they have received “written permission to return to school” from a licensed doctor or registered nurse practitioner.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida’s new surgeon general, said in a statement that he and DeSantis “share a similar vision of weighing the costs and benefits of public health policies” and that there is “no single high-quality study that shows that any child has ever benefited from forced quarantining policies, but we have seen demonstrable and substantial harm to children.”

The rule was the first change made by the Florida Department of Health since Ladapo was appointed by DeSantis on Tuesday. Dr. Scott Rivkees, the previous Surgeon General, resigned on Monday. His departure came after a long period of infrequent public appearances, which began with a joint appearance with DeSantis at a press conference in April 2020, which he abruptly ended. This is a condensed version of the information.