DeSantis and Fauci, who escaped the pandemic unscathed, have reached an agreement on monoclonal antibody treatment.

Despite sparring about coronavirus safety measures during the epidemic, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Dr. Anthony Fauci appear to agree on the use of monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, DeSantis was joined by the nation’s top infectious disease expert in endorsing monoclonal antibody treatment as the governor sped up the launching of monoclonal antibody sites in Florida this month.

Fauci said the medication as “effective” but “underutilized” by most physicians treating early instances of the virus during a White House COVID-19 briefing.

Monoclonal antibodies act by attaching to viruses in the same manner that normal antibodies do. They may be made in any quantity in a lab.

Monoclonal antibodies, unlike polyclonal antibodies observed in infection or immunization, guard against a specific component of the spike protein, which, according to Fauci, “can have a big influence in prevention and treatment.”

“The bottom line is that this is a highly successful COVID-19 intervention,” Fauci added. “It is underutilized, and we highly advise that we utilize it to its maximum potential.”

The Lilly product, the Regeneron product, and the GSK and Vir product are the three monoclonal antibody products that have gained emergency use authorisation from the FDA.

At this moment, the drugs are only licensed for persons 65 and older, people with “certain medical issues,” and people who are at risk of contracting COVID-19.

The medication can prevent hospitalization if taken before an infected individual becomes seriously illâ€”typically within 10 days of their first symptom.

DeSantis has been a strong advocate for using monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 instances. He’s opened 14 treatment centers across the state and has bragged about their effectiveness on social media and in in-person press conferences.

The governor announced the opening of a new monoclonal antibody facility in Fort Pierce on Monday.

The therapy developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will be used at the Florida locations. It is not approved for use in hospitalized or oxygen-dependent coronavirus patients.

While both DeSantis and Fauci support the use of monoclonal antibodies to treat the pandemic, the two have been known to argue on how to address the situation.

Fauci has called on DeSantis to enact a mask mandate in the face of Florida’s latest COVID increase and record-breaking hospitalizations. This is a condensed version of the information.