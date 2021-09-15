Derek’s new “desperate war” is explained by Kate Garraway.

Derek knows what Kate Garraway says to him, but he can’t communicate with her effectively in a “desperate battle,” according to Kate Garraway.

After winning a National Television Award for her documentary about their battle, Kate delivered an update on her husband Derek Draper’s condition on Good Morning Britain today.

Derek has returned to the family home after spending over a year in the hospital due to coronavirus.

“We are pretty clear now that he does grasp everything really,” Kate told broadcasters Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid.

“He knows everything I say to him, but he can’t answer as well as he would like.

“He still can’t communicate, and that must be a horrible struggle for him, as it is for so many others who can’t express themselves.

“Derek has been getting a lot more tests for stuff, and one of the most recent occasions he went back to hospital was a few of weeks ago; it was the first time he’d seen medics outside of the house.

“It was a hard day for him because he had to get out of bed and out of the house.

“They told him to perform a variety of different things, and he followed their instructions.”

Kate claimed he also interacts appropriately to his children, adding, “Maybe a lot of it is projection, but it does feel like he understands.”