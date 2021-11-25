Derek secures first place in angling once more.

Derek Bennett extended his great record at Carr Mill Dam even further on Sunday, winning yet another overwhelming victory at this fantastic site.

After an incredible career in match angling, the Moreton on the Wirral angler, who is well-known throughout the county’s match circuit scene for his elegance, was crowned champion once more.

Bennett’s success on Carr Mill Dam, where he has won more than 50 races in the last three years, is deserving of every honor he is receiving, considering his extraordinary run of form on this fantastic natural site.

On Sunday, he was drawn on the informative ‘high drop’ peg 63, where, despite seeing nearby anglers hooking into the odd bream on the feeder from the start, he remained steady as, taking a few small fish on it himself, putting in another polished performance using his well-honed pole tactics, resulting in a winning 24.14.0.

St Helen’s rod Phil Holland followed suit, despite his own good form. Holland, who was born and raised on the dam, is well-versed in the routine, and he put up a respectable 16.1.0 in the net to finish second. John Bates on peg 65 had a great start, catching bream right away and finishing third with a score of 14.0.0.

On a challenging Partridge Lakes course on Sunday, Seaforth’s Guru expert Steve Parry took the win. After suffering in a frigid open match on this Culcheth venue, Parry’s individual effort saw him not only win the day, but also lead his side to a fantastic team performance with a victory. For the most of the contest, Parry used the traditional winter approach of bread fishing to put 48lb of carp in the net.

Another good gathering was seen on the canal at Lydiate on Sunday, with the legendary ‘drums’ hosting this one.

As readers will know, the L&DAA’s stocking efforts haven’t gone unnoticed, and many match anglers are appreciating the work put in by this dedicated group to support these popular events.

Despite being open for the whole length of this huge drum, the canal surprisingly threw up some water due to the chilly, sunny weather. “The summary has come to an end.”