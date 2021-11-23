Derek Draper, Kate Garraway’s husband, says three words to Piers Morgan.

Derek Draper, Kate Garraway’s husband, was able to speak with Piers Morgan on the phone.

Derek is still gravely unwell 20 months after receiving Covid.

Following the release of the documentary Finding Derek earlier this year, which documented her family’s lives while Derek was in hospital for a year, Kate has won praise and critical acclaim.

Kate admitted last month that it had been “not easy,” with Derek making modest progress and sleeping 20 hours per day.

According to the Mirror, Derek requires round-the-clock care, with two people needing to wash him and medical personnel working shifts to ensure he is never alone.

Kate just shot Life Stories with Piers, which will be his final episode of the show, and the two spoke on the phone before the shoot.

“I contacted to check [Kate] was feeling OK about it, given the incredibly traumatic circumstances involving her husband Derek, who remains critically unwell nearly 20 months after obtaining Covid,” Piers wrote in his Daily Mail on Sunday column.

When Piers inquired about Derek’s well-being, Kate replied: “He’s currently standing next to me. Why don’t you go ahead and ask him?” Piers, speechless, exclaimed: “Derek, Derek, Derek! It’s wonderful to speak with you!” “There was a little delay,” Piers said, “and then I heard a familiar male voice exclaim quite clearly and strongly: ‘Hello!'” Again, I was taken aback.

“‘HELLO!’ I responded with a stutter. ‘It’s wonderful to hear your voice once more.’ Derek, keep fighting — we’re all so proud of you!'” There was another moment before I heard him utter ‘Thank you’ – this time loudly.

“It was an unusual and exciting experience. I’ve worried that I’d never hear Derek speak again on numerous occasions.”