Derek Chauvin may contest murder charges as a result of the Minnesota Supreme Court’s recent decision.

According to the Associated Press, the Minnesota Supreme Court’s decision on Wednesday to overturn a former Minneapolis police officer’s third-degree murder conviction could lead to fellow former Officer Derek Chauvin contesting his own conviction. In April, Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, who died in May 2020 after the cop knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes.

The Supreme Court wrote on Wednesday that a person can only be charged with third-degree murder, also known as “depraved-mind murder,” if the person’s mental state demonstrates a “generalized indifference to human life, which cannot exist when the defendant’s conduct is directed with particularity at the person who is killed.” According to the Associated Press, this logic contributed to the court’s decision to reject former Officer Mohamed Noor’s conviction for the crime since it did not meet the circumstances of his case.

The decision may provide Chauvin with grounds to challenge his own conviction on the charge, but even if it is reversed, it will have no effect on the 22 1/2 years Chauvin has served for second-degree murder. Experts believe Chauvin’s appeal to overturn the more serious second-degree murder conviction will be unsuccessful.

In the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual US-Australian citizen who called 911 to report a probable sexual assault behind her home, Noor was found guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison for murder, but not for manslaughter.

His murder conviction has been overturned, and the case will now be sent to the district court for sentencing on the manslaughter charge. His murder sentence has already been served for more than 28 months. He could be eligible for supervised release near the end of this year if he is sentenced to the presumptive four-year sentence for manslaughter.

The justices stated that the only fair inference that can be formed in Noor's case is that his actions were directed specifically at Damond, and that the evidence is insufficient to support his claim.