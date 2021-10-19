Derek Chauvin is now represented by a lawyer from the firm that represented the group that challenged Biden’s 2020 victory.

Derek Chauvin, a convicted killer and former Minneapolis police officer, has hired new legal counsel from a firm that has previously represented parties challenging the 2020 presidential election, among other problems.

According to Law & Crime, Chauvin will be represented by William F. Mohrman of the Minneapolis firm Mohrman, Kaardal & Erickson in his appeal of his April conviction, in which he was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.

In a filing this past Friday, the court was first alerted of Mohrman’s hire. While Chauvin had asked a new trial earlier this year, the court, led by Judge Peter Cahill, denied him.

Chauvin had earlier sought counsel from the Office of the Minnesota Appellate Public Defender (OMAPD), but they declined, a decision upheld by the Minnesota Supreme Court. Due to a number of prior troubles, including his incarceration and divorce, Chauvin claimed he couldn’t afford a private attorney.

“I do not have adequate money to employ private counsel for the appeal due to my detention,” Chauvin said in September. “Aside from nominal prison pay, I don’t have any other source of income, nor do I possess any real estate or automobiles.” He said, “I am currently unmarried and have no dependents.”

While Chauvin had expected the Minneapolis Peace and Police Officers Association to pay for his legal fees, he was “advised that their responsibility to pay for my representation expired at my conviction and sentencing.”

Chauvin was able to keep Mohrman shortly after this ruling. It’s unclear whether Chauvin will be represented pro bono or if he would pay for his own legal representation.

In the past, Mohrman, Kaardal & Erickson has represented a wide range of right-wing interest groups.

This includes a recent complaint in Wisconsin alleging “integrity issues” and electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential election, a claim the US Department of Justice (DOJ) has dismissed as unfounded and false.

The firm representing 180 Minnesota healthcare employees who were challenging their employers over COVID-19 vaccine regulations filed another case.

George Floyd was assassinated in May 2020, after Chauvin and three other Minneapolis cops were arrested.