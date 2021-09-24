Derek Chauvin is broke and can’t afford an attorney to represent him in his appeal, according to affidavit claims.

Derek Chauvin, the former cop who murdered George Floyd in May 2020, has stated that he cannot afford an attorney to represent him in his appeal of his conviction and punishment.

The former Minneapolis police officer said in an affidavit filed on Thursday that he presently has no legal representation and that his only source of income is his meager jail pay.

Following Chauvin’s conviction and sentencing for the second-degree murder of Floyd, a Black man, whose neck he fatally knelt on for more than nine minutes, the Minnesota Police Department discontinued supporting his legal defense.

“I was instructed that their obligation to pay for my representation ended at my conviction and sentencing,” he wrote.

The 45-year-old has requested the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision to deny him public funding for legal representation.

Chauvin is currently serving a 22-year-and-six-month jail sentence.

After prosecutors successfully claimed that there were aggravating factors in Floyd’s death, Chauvin received a sentence that was a decade longer than the presumptive 12 and a half years laid out in state guidelines.

Judge Peter Cahill emphasized Chauvin’s “abuse of a position of trust and authority, as well as the special cruelty” showed to Floyd in his sentencing remarks.

According to court documents, Chauvin seeks to appeal on 14 grounds. These include charges that Cahill made mistakes during the trial and that the trial should not have taken place in Minneapolis after Floyd’s death provoked widespread protests against racism and police brutality there and elsewhere.

Chauvin made the following claims in his court filing:

When the court dismissed Chauvin’s request to shift the trial out of Minneapolis due to pre-trial publicity, he misused his discretion.

And when he turned down demands to sequester the jury for the duration of the trial, as well as petitions to postpone or retry the case.

The State engaged in prosecutorial misconduct that was detrimental.

When the district court decided that Morries Hall, Floyd’s companion on the day of his arrest, would not be forced to testify for the defense, it made an error.

The former officer’s choice to appeal is made within the allotted time frame. He has 90 days from the date of his sentencing on June 25 to file an appeal.

