Derek Chauvin hires an attorney who represents health-care workers who are suing the government over the vaccine mandate.

Derek Chauvin has recruited an attorney in preparation for his appeal of his conviction in the killing of George Floyd, which is set to take place in 2020.

Attorney William Mohram will represent Chauvin in his appeal, according to court documents made public on Monday.

Morham is a Minneapolis-based partner at Mohrman, Kaardal, & Erickson.

Morhram specializes in commercial litigation, intellectual property law, First Amendment litigation, trust litigation, and employment law.

Morhman’s firm recently represented over 200 Minnesota health-care workers who filed a lawsuit against their employers over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Morham’s firm was also involved in a lawsuit in Arizona that aimed to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The Arizona State Bar filed complaints against Morham and others.

Initially, Chauvin requested that the appeal be handled by a public defender. However, after evaluating his financial assets, the state Supreme Court refused his request, stating that he was unqualified.

Chauvin filed filings last month with the purpose of appealing his conviction in a state trial earlier this year. He stated in the documents that he believes there are 14 reasons to overturn the conviction, one of which is that the jury was not sequestered.

Chauvin was found guilty in April of unintended second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He was given a sentence of 22 and a half years in jail. The charges against him were brought by the state. Along with three other ex-Minneapolis cops, he faces a separate federal trial early next year.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Separately, Chauvin is accused in federal court with infringing on Floyd’s civil rights when he squatted on the Black man’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while Floyd lay facedown on the pavement, not resisting and pleading for air. To those charges, he has pled not guilty.

Chauvin had 90 days from the date of his sentencing to file an appeal notice. He also filed a motion to halt the appeals process until the Supreme Court examines an earlier judgment denying him a public defender to represent him in his appeal.

Chauvin stated in an affidavit filed Thursday that he does not have an attorney in the appeals process and that he has no income other than meager jail earnings. The Minnesota Police Department paid for his legal representation before Cahill. This is a condensed version of the information.