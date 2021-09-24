Derek Chauvin has filed an appeal in the George Floyd case, challenging his conviction and sentence.

The former Minneapolis cop who was convicted of George Floyd’s murder plans to appeal his conviction and sentence.

According to documents submitted yesterday, Derek Chauvin will claim that the judge misused his judgment or erred at many important moments in the case (Thursday).

Chauvin plans to appeal on 14 grounds, including that Judge Peter Cahill misused his discretion while denying a request to shift the trial out of Hennepin County because of pre-trial publicity.

He also alleged that the judge overstepped his bounds when denying a request to sequester the jury for the duration of the trial, as well as pleas to postpone or retry the case.

Mr Floyd’s death resulted in Chauvin’s conviction earlier this year on state charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

After the judge agreed with prosecutors that there were aggravating factors in Mr Floyd’s death, he was sentenced to 22 and a half years — a punishment that was greater than the expected 12 and a half years.

Chauvin was also accused in federal court with infringing on Mr Floyd’s civil rights when he knelt on the black man’s neck for over 10 minutes while he was face down on the street, not resisting and gasping for air, and pleaded not guilty.

All of the reasons stated by Chauvin in his notice of intent to appeal had previously been addressed by defense attorney Eric Nelson as the case progressed through the district court.