Derek Chauvin has a good chance of winning his appeal. This is why.

Legal professionals have told This website that Derek Chauvin’s freshly filed appeal over his conviction and punishment may be successful in some parts.

After fatally knelt on the neck of George Floyd, a Black man, while conducting an arrest in May 2020, the former Minneapolis police officer, who is white, was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for second-degree murder in June 2021.

Chauvin plans to appeal on 14 grounds, according to court records just filed.

Chauvin, according to Daniel Medwed, a law and criminal justice professor at Northeastern University, “has a shot, even if it’s a long shot.” While he did not indicate that Chauvin’s conviction could be overturned, he did point out areas where the appeal “may have some teeth to its bite.”

“First, he may argue that he deserves a new trial because the court declined his application to”change venue” to a location other than Minneapolis because of the pre-trial publicity and heightened tensions,” Medwed wrote in an email on Friday.

“Second, he could argue that the judge did not go far enough in weeding out potentially biased jurors (this was a successful argument in the Boston Marathon case).”

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was convicted and sentenced to death in that case for the detonation of explosive devices at the Boston Marathon finish line in 2013, which killed three persons and injured over 260 more.

A federal appeals court overturned his sentence in July, finding that the trial judge neglected to exclude jurors who had already decided that Tsarnaev was guilty.

Vinoo Varghese, a criminal defense attorney, has questioned whether Minneapolis is the right place for Chauvin’s trial.

On Friday, he told This website over the phone, “When you have a case of such exposure, you have to take it into mind, can the defendant get a fair trial?”

Following Floyd’s death, the city saw enormous rallies against racism and police brutality, among other things.

“I’m not sure how many places Chauvin could have gotten a fair trial, but certainly not in Minneapolis,” Varghese said, pointing out that as jurors were being questioned, the city of Minneapolis announced a $27 million settlement with Floyd’s family. This is a condensed version of the information.