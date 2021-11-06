Derek Chauvin, an imprisoned former cop, appears through Zoom to face tax evasion charges.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis cop convicted of George Floyd’s murder, has pleaded not guilty to tax evasion charges.

Chauvin and his ex-wife Kellie were cited for nine felony counts of tax evasion, and Chauvin appeared via Zoom for a brief hearing. For five years, they are accused of underreporting their joint income by $464,433. More than $95,000 in off-duty security pay paid by the former cop was allegedly omitted from taxes submitted between 2014 and 2019.

Prosecutors told the Associated Press that the probe into the former couple’s taxes began before Floyd’s death. Shortly after the incident, Kellie Chauvin filed for divorce, sparking international outrage and calls for police reform.

After a settlement that would have given Kellie the majority of their money and property was rejected, accusations that the former couple were hiding their assets surfaced.

Chauvin is currently incarcerated in a Minnesota maximum security prison for 22 1/2 years. In April, he was convicted guilty of Floyd’s second-degree murder. He faces a separate federal civil rights trial with Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Kueng, in addition to the conviction and the tax evasion case.

The court date for the next hearing on the tax evasion accusations has been set for January 21.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

There is no definite date for the trial.

Floyd pleaded that he couldn’t breathe as the white former officer knelt on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes.

Chauvin, who sat in a jail conference room wearing a white T-shirt and answered regular queries from the judge with “yes, your honor,” said little. Kellie Chauvin appeared from somewhere else.

Kellie Chauvin worked as a real estate agent as well as a photographer. Prosecutors claimed they owed the state $37,868 in delinquent taxes, interest, and fees at the time.

Last February, a judge granted the divorce on the condition that the terms remain confidential.

Chauvin has pled not guilty to the civil rights charges, and his murder conviction is being appealed.

The city of Minneapolis voted to reject a proposal that would have abolished the city’s police department, according to the Washington Newsday. Floyd’s cousin and head of the George Floyd Foundation, Shareeduh Tate, issued a statement on the incident. This is a condensed version of the information.