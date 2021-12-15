Derek Chauvin admits to violating George Floyd’s and a 14-year-old boy’s civil rights.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis cop who was convicted of murdering George Floyd earlier this year, has admitted to federal civil rights offenses.

Chauvin was facing two federal charges in connection with Floyd’s death, and his family was present for the plea reversal. Floyd’s civil rights were allegedly violated by Chauvin kneeling on his neck when he was not resisting and failing to offer medical assistance when he died, according to the allegations. He will not face a federal trial in January alongside Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Kueng as a result of his guilty plea. In 2022, those three former policemen will stand trial in both federal and state courts.

As part of his plea deal, Chauvin admitted to violating the civil rights of a 14-year-old kid in 2017. While the youngster was not resisting arrest, Chauvin gripped him by the throat, beat him with his flashlight, and held his knee to his neck. He was accused of robbing the youngster of his right to be free from excessive force.

In April 2021, Chauvin was found guilty of Floyd’s murder and sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison. He may face an additional 27 to 33 years in prison if he enters a guilty plea in federal court.

Floyd’s arrest and death, which was captured on camera by a bystander, spurred widespread protests demanding for an end to racial inequity and police maltreatment of African-Americans.

In Minnesota, good-behavior defendants serve two-thirds of their sentence in jail and one-third on supervised release, also known as parole. According to that formula, he’ll spend 15 years in prison on state counts and another 7 1/2 years on parole.

Prosecutors must believe that an officer acted under the “color of law,” or government power, and knowingly violated someone’s constitutional rights to seek federal charges in killings involving cops. That’s a high legal bar to clear. An accident, a lapse in judgment, or mere negligence on the part of the officer are insufficient grounds for federal prosecution. Prosecutors must show that the officer was aware that what he was doing was wrong at the time but chose to do it regardless.

According to evidence in Chauvin’s state prosecution, Kueng and Lane assisted in restraint. This is a condensed version of the information.