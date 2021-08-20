Deputies say a woman hurls a cat-in-a-crate into a river after a fight with her ex-boyfriend.

After a fight, a lady in Florida flung a pet box containing her ex-cat boyfriend’s into the Intracoastal Waterway, according to police on Twitter.

Christa Anne Thistle, 53, was arrested on counts of animal cruelty, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The charges were disputed by Thistle.

Deputies were called to the Riverwood Park Campground near South Ridgewood Avenue Thursday night, when they learned Thistle had broken up with her long-term lover, according to the Sheriff’s office. They were both yelling in an RV they shared over “his not moving out quick enough.”

Thistle was allegedly moving her ex-belongings boyfriend’s out of their home, according to deputies. According to the Sheriff’s office, while shifting his possessions, she knocked over some food and picked up the pet container with Stanley the cat inside and hurled it into the river.

According to the deputies, her ex-boyfriend leaped into the river to save the cat. The cat was submerged for about 20 seconds, according to the ex-boyfriend.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Thistle was also charged with assault after she requested to be transported to jail so she could make a phone call, bond out, and kill her former partner.

The 53-year-old lady is currently being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail pending her initial appearance.

Stanley has been taken into custody by the County of Volusia Animal Services for further evaluation and care, according to the police.

Animal cruelty is defined in Florida as anyone who “unnecessarily overloads, overdrives, torments, deprives of necessary sustenance or shelter, or unnecessarily mutilates, or kills any animal, or causes the same to be done, or carries in or upon any vehicle, or otherwise, any animal in a cruel or inhumane manner.”

Animal cruelty is a first-degree misdemeanor in Florida, and those who perpetrate it face fines of up to $5,000.

