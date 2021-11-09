Deputies say a teen tied a family dog to a tree before slicing and killing it with a sword.

A Florida teenager has been charged with tying his family’s dog to a tree and then killing it with a sword.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the 17-year-old boy’s mother and stepfather called the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday to report that their son reportedly admitted to killing their family dog, a retriever mix.

According to the Sentinel, Deputy David Evans responded to the residence in Clermont on Monday.

On Sunday, the boy’s stepfather allegedly showed investigators where he thought the dog went missing. However, after a few minutes of looking, he discovered the dog’s death lying on the ground in a forested area near their home, according to WOFL-TV, an Orlando-based television news station.

According to WOFL, the dog seemed to have been tied to a tree and had many knife wounds, cuts, and was missing a portion of its face.

According to WOFL, the teenager admitted to deputies inside the house that he murdered the dog and disposed of its body in the woods. A “sword style weapon” with dried blood and what authorities assume to be animal hair was purportedly discovered in his chamber.

The dog’s body “showed it [to be]a very horrible and terrible death,” according to an arrest warrant obtained by WOFL.

According to WOFL, his mother and stepfather both wanted him prosecuted. They informed officers they were concerned for their safety, as well as the safety of other children and animals in the house, because the boy allegedly had a history of aggression.

According to WOFL, the youngster, who has not been recognized due to his age, was brought into custody at the Lake County jail.

According to the Sentinel, he faces a third-degree felony charge of severe animal cruelty.

According to U.S. Census data, Clermont is a city of around 43,000 people located about 25 miles west of Orlando.

