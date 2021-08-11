Deputies say a man wanted to kill dozens of people in a mass shooting after a racist road rage incident.

Following a road rage incident, a Florida man was detained for reportedly threatening to perform a mass shooting.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Jordan Patrick Leahy is facing a slew of charges following his arrest on August 8, including felony violence, threatening to commit mass murder, and DUI causing property damage.

As of Wednesday morning, Leahy, 28, was still being held in the Pinellas County Jail. Bail has been set at $20,000 for him.

Affidavits of arrest were shared with According to this website, Leahy was allegedly intoxicated when he sideswiped another man’s vehicle near the intersection of Bryan Dairy Road and Starkey Road outside of Lago, Florida around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Leahy, who is white, also allegedly performed a Nazi salute and pretended to shoot the black driver.

Leahy then pulled over to the side of the road and confronted the other driver. Leahy allegedly hit the victim in the chest, but the victim was able to restrain him by putting him in a submission grip.

Shortly after the victim was able to stop Leahy, law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.

Deputies responding to the call stated Leahy indicated he wanted to “attack a random colored guy” and shouted racist obscenities on several occasions. The event was deemed a hate crime by deputies, who claimed Leahy displayed evident bias toward individuals of color.

After being taken into custody, Leahy stated that he planned to “shoot them in the face” in a mass killing of 60 or 70 individuals. According to the affidavit, he then planned to kill himself by shooting himself in the neck.

“Killing people would be the most rewarding thing he could experience in life,” Leahy allegedly told authorities.

He also stated that he is a “sheltered white citizen,” and that society should be concerned about his ability to carry out a mass shooting.

Last year, violent crime increased in the Sunshine State. Overall crime decreased in 2020, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s annual report, but violent offenses climbed for the first time in five years.

With 1,285 killings registered across the state, murders climbed by 260 from the previous year. According to the research, a gun was used in nearly 80% of the homicides.

The number of aggravated attacks increased by about 10%. This is a condensed version of the information.