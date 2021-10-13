Depressed mother jumps from 19th floor apartment with two children, all three are killed.

After jumping from her 19th-floor apartment with her two young children in her arms, a woman and her two young children died.

On Monday, the incident occurred in Moscow. The mother, Olga Zharkova, 34, jumped over 200 feet from the high-rise building with her 3-year-old toddler and 1-month-old baby. According to Brink Wire, all three were pronounced dead at the spot.

The woman was thought to be suffering from acute postnatal depression, according to investigators. They discovered a note written by the woman, in which she expressed her desire not to leave her two children in this “hard, bleak world.” “She confided in her friends that she was suffering from postpartum depression. She was lonely and exhausted “According to Today UK News, a law enforcement source claimed.

Zharkova was the Russian military officer’s wife. She apparently grumbled to her acquaintances about her husband’s military obligations keeping him away from home for long periods of time. When her husband arrived at the scene, he was treated for shock.

Meanwhile, the Russian Investigative Committee is looking into the incident, and the woman will be subjected to a “postmortem psychological analysis.”

Postnatal depression is a type of depression that occurs after a baby is born. Within a year after giving birth, it affects one out of every ten women, and it can even impact fathers.

Anxiety, panic attacks, and psychosis are common symptoms of postnatal depression. Other signs and symptoms include melancholy, a lack of energy, difficulties sleeping at night, difficulty bonding with the child, and difficulty making decisions. A person with this disease can make a full recovery with the correct assistance from family.

A mother in Greater Noida, India’s northern city, flung her 4-year-old son from her 17th-floor flat before jumping to her death last year. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the woman took such drastic measures as a result of a family feud.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.