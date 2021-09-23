Deportees attack US pilots and agents, and the Vice President calls for an investigation into migrant treatment.

Deported Haitians assaulted US immigration officers and a pilot at the Port-au-Prince airport as they desperately tried to board an expulsion flight, even as images of mounted patrol agents charging at migrants on the US-Mexico border cast doubt on the Biden administration’s promise of “humane” treatment.

On Tuesday, minutes after a group of single males were flown back to Haiti and handed over to local officials on the tarmac, NBC News reported that a number of them stormed another flight carrying deported families. The men assaulted a US pilot who was hired by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to fly deported migrants (ICE).

ICE officials on board were also assaulted, however none of them were seriously hurt.

“After deplaning in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Tuesday, Sept. 21, some adult migrants caused two separate disruptions on the tarmac. A representative for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told CNN that Haitian crowd control officials reacted to both occurrences and addressed the issues.

The deportees were filled with scenes of desperation and rage. Some migrants even broke into the restricted area of the airport to grab passports and personal things before the flight door was closed by ground staff. Migrants tossed shoes at the jet, saying “This is cruelty!” and “How is this possible?” according to the Associated Press.

Border Patrol personnel on horseback with whips employed forceful techniques to stop migrants from crossing the border at the US-Mexico border. Vice President Kamala Harris described the border photographs as “awful” and stated that she supports an investigation.

“What I saw represented about those individuals on horses behaving badly against human beings is horrifying. And I wholeheartedly support what is currently taking place, which is a comprehensive investigation into exactly what is going on,” Harris added.

Last week, Democratic legislators urged the White House to halt deportations due of the deteriorating situation at the border.

“The Biden Administration should follow suit, prioritizing humanitarian relief over increased enforcement, and instructing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to immediately suspend deportations and expulsions for noncitizens who pose no threat to public safety or national security,” the Democratic lawmakers wrote in a letter to the Department of Homeland Security.

“It will take months, if not years, for the Haitian government to establish its ability to securely receive its citizens.”

Homeland Security intends to keep flying expulsions.

In stark contrast was the border’s stunning tyranny. Brief News from Washington Newsday.