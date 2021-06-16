Denzel Dumfries gives the wrong response to a crucial Everton question.

Many Everton supporters would have watched the final of Sunday’s trio of Euro 2020 matches with bated breath.

As the Netherlands prepared to face Ukraine in Amsterdam, Blues fans would have been paying close attention to one player in particular who has dominated the club’s transfer talk in recent weeks.

Right-back for PSV Denzel Dumfries was lining up as a right wing-back for Frank de Boer’s side, hoping to exert as much effect offensively as he was expected to do defensively.

Some Everton fans may have wished for a quiet display from the 25-year-old. So as not to notify any other sides of your abilities on such a large platform, stay under the radar.

The exact opposite, on the other hand, occurred. Blues supporters learned a lot about their alleged transfer target, including how difficult it may be to sign him if the club is interested.

Playing as a wing-back rather than a full back provides the Dutch international a new view on his abilities, as it places a greater focus on his ability to get forward.

But he still displayed a strong willingness to break forward, seizing every opportunity in the first half to get into and around the Ukraine box and cause havoc.

In reality, he should have scored with a header from roughly five yards out at the back post, but unfortunately he missed the target. That would have been his first goal for the Netherlands at the international level.

Dumfries would go on to score that goal in the last minutes of the game, securing all three points for his side after they had been pulled back from a two-goal lead.

Nathan Ake’s cross to the back post enticed the 25-year-old to sprint onto it and soar over his marker. The summary comes to a close.