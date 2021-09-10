Denver schools are forced to close or dismiss classes early due to extreme heat.

Temperatures in the upper 90s Thursday and Friday led numerous Denver Public Schools (DPS) to close or dismiss classes due to the extreme heat, which makes it difficult for kids to learn.

When classroom temperatures climbed, DPS personnel had to decide whether to send students home or keep them in class.

According to Fox station KDVR, schools that will be closed or dismiss classes early on Friday noted that the heat makes it difficult for kids to study, especially in buildings without air conditioning.

Denver reached a new high temperature record of 96 degrees on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. According to the news agency, the new record beats the previous one, which was set in 1994 at 94 degrees.

On Friday, another record-breaking high of 98 degrees is expected. This temperature would break a daily record of 93 degrees set in 2018, according to the NWS.

Heather Bock, DPS’s director of planning and construction, said, “It’s not fair to be setting in a classroom that’s very hot to learn in,” adding that several DPS schools were built more than a century ago, making it difficult to adapt the building designs.

A few schools, such as Grant Beacon Middle School, were able to get air conditioning installed, but the district still has 55 schools without central air that require it.

On Friday, the following schools will be closed:

Traylor Academy is a private school located in Traylor,

Hamilton Middle School is a public middle school located in Hamilton,

Polaris Elementary School is a public elementary school located in Polaris,

McMeen Elementary School is a public elementary school located in McMeen,

On Friday, the following schools will only be open half-day:

Knapp Elementary School is a public elementary school located in Knapp,

Doull Elementary School is a public elementary school located in Doull,

Manual High School is a school that teaches students how to

Cory Elementary School is a public elementary school located in Cory,

Montessori Denison

Asbury Elementary School is a public elementary school located in Asbury,

Lincoln Elementary School is a public elementary school in Lincoln, Nebraska

Stedman Elementary School is a public elementary school located in Stedman,

The Stephen Knight Center for Early Education is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving early childhood

Steele Elementary School is a public elementary school located in Steele,

Brown University’s International Academy

Thomas Jefferson High School is a public high school in Washington, D.

The NWS cautioned earlier this week that there would be “a little more smoke mixed in with the sunshine” on Thursday and Friday, and that temperatures would be “near record highs.” According to the EPA, “smoke will continue to be a concern throughout Denver through Friday,” but conditions are expected to improve over the weekend.

Wildfires have ravaged Colorado in recent weeks, with authorities keeping a close eye on the Black Mountain Fire, which is 8 miles northeast of Kremmling. As of Wednesday, the fire had scorched 418 acres and was 61 percent contained.