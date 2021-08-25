Dentists have expressed concern about the size of the backlog caused by the outbreak.

According to a group of dental surgeons, people in need of dental surgery may have to wait up to two years for treatment.

The backlog of care produced by the coronavirus pandemic, according to nearly two-fifths (39%) of dental surgeons, will take at least a year to clear.

According to a poll conducted by the Faculty of Dental Surgeons, 19% believe it will take more than two years to clear through the backlog of patients awaiting treatment.

The majority of persons on their waiting lists, according to a quarter (25%) of 300 dental surgeons polled, were youngsters.

The FDS, which is affiliated with the Royal College of Surgeons of England, stated that in June 2021, 389 people had been waiting at least two years for oral surgery on the NHS in England.

At this point, there were 227,750 patients on the waiting list for oral surgery, with 21,461 of them having been on the list for more than a year.

Its most recent research warns that patients awaiting dental treatment are frequently in agony, making it difficult to eat and sleep, and that delays might cause their health to deteriorate, requiring more extensive treatment.

Due to Covid-19, dentists and dental surgeons have been required to follow tight infection control guidelines.

This involves social distancing restrictions and leaving “allow time” after specific operations.

“The good news is that, for the most part, dental services are back up and running,” said Matthew Garrett, dean of the Faculty of Dental Surgery at the Royal College of Surgeons of England.

“Eight out of ten of our members said they were back to performing routine procedures, and the bulk of them are giving emergency care.

“However, the epidemic resulted in a massive backlog of patients in need of care, which will take a long time to clear.

“What’s more concerning is that up to a fourth of our members have told us that the majority of the people on their waiting lists are children.

“Special efforts must be made to ensure that children and vulnerable individuals, particularly those with special educational needs, get timely access to dental treatment.

“For example, we are concerned about the waiting periods for various patient groups.”

