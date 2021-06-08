Dentists are pleading for clarity on personal protective equipment (PPE) as they deal with the Covid backlog.

Leading dentists have cautioned that infection control standards imposed on dentists could have “severe effects” on patient care.

Dentists have indicated that the strict rules for infection control in dental clinics adopted early in the coronavirus epidemic are limiting the amount of sessions they can provide patients.

The British Dental Association (BDA) stated in a letter to the UK chief dental officers that poor dental health is expected to have increased throughout the crisis.

The letter, which was shared with the PA news agency, raises serious worries about oral cancer cases being delayed or ignored as a result of dental care delays.

The existing IPC regulations have a significant impact on the dental workforce, which will have considerable ramifications for patient care.

According to the BDA, more than 30 million dental visits have been missed in England alone since the outbreak began.

However, they claim that while dentists are attempting to address the large backlog, they are being hampered by infection control guidelines.

According to the letter, no super-spreading occurrences have been related to dentistry, and experts have questioned whether the heavy-duty personal protective equipment (PPE) required for dental treatments is warranted.

“Collateral damage to patient access and outcomes continues to rise while capacity is constrained by Covid-19 IPC (infection prevention and control) requirements, with an estimated 30 million appointments lost in England alone since March 2020 and NHS practices struggling to increase activity levels across the UK,” the letter states.

“As a result of limited access to care, the suspension of dental public health programs, poor lockdown diets, and altered oral hygiene routines, poor oral health and disparities are predicted to have risen during the pandemic,” the letter continues.

“As a result of restricted access to dental treatments, we remain particularly concerned about missed or delayed identification of oral malignancies across all UK nations.

According to the letter, with high levels of PPE and "fallow time"