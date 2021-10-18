Dennis Hutchings, an Army veteran, died after catching Covid while on trial for the Troubles.

Dennis Hutchings, an army veteran whose prosecution in Belfast Crown Court over a Troubles shooting was postponed owing to his frail health, has died after contracting Covid-19, according to the PA news agency. Hutchings died yesterday, according to reports (Monday). After he contracted Covid, the trial was postponed for three weeks.

As the non-jury trial was about to resume, defence barrister James Lewis QC informed Belfast Crown Court of the development. Mr Hutchings’ condition had just been confirmed by a PCR test on Saturday, he said Judge Mr Justice O’Hara.

Mr Hutchings, 80, had kidney disease and the court had only been sitting three days a week to allow him to receive dialysis treatment in between hearings.

In 1974, he was accused with the attempted assassination of John Pat Cunningham in Co Tyrone. The former Life Guards regiment member from Cawsand, Cornwall, denied a charge of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mr Cunningham, 27, was shot and killed as he raced across a field near Benburb, evading an Army patrol. People who knew him described him as having the mental age of a kid and a great fear of military.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the head of the Democratic Unionist Party, described the news as “desperately sad,” but said that “important questions” remained unanswered.

“While we understand the Cunningham family’s desire for justice,” he said in a statement, “we have repeatedly fought those in judicial authority who urged that Dennis stand trial again.”

“He was an 80-year-old veteran on dialysis for health reasons, and there was no compelling new evidence.”

“Those who decided that Dennis should stand trial again now face severe questions. He was a gentleman. He wanted to cleanse his name, but he was hauled before a court and harassed until he died.

“This is a terrible indictment of those who seek to rewrite history, but it also raises major issues about how this trial was assessed to be in the public interest by the Public Prosecution Service.”

“The pointless dragging of an 80-year-old soldier, Dennis Hutchings, through the courts,” Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister said in a statement.”

