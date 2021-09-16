Dennis Hastert, the former House Speaker, has reached an agreement with the man who accused him of child sexual abuse.

Dennis Hastert, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, has reached a financial settlement with a man who accused him of sexually abusing children.

Attorneys for the former Illinois congressman, a Republican, and an unidentified citizen referred to as “James Doe” have “tentatively struck an agreement” to settle the complaint, according to Chief Judge Robert Pilmer of Illinois’ 23rd Judicial Circuit.

The settlement will put an end to a trial that was slated to start on Monday and would have disclosed the claimed victim’s identity. A motion to dismiss the case will almost certainly be approved in a hearing next week, assuming both sides draft and sign a formal agreement.

Kristi Browne, the plaintiff’s attorney, told reporters after the settlement was made, “I would have liked to try this case.” “I believe it was a strong case. Since the beginning, I’ve been really confident about our case. But that’s what we were able to work out, and it’s a solution that my client is happy with.”

Between 1999 and 2007, Hastert was the longest-serving Republican Speaker of the House, having been sued for breach of contract after reportedly refusing to pay $1.8 million in “hush money” out of a total of $3.5 million.

Hastert’s alleged victim claimed that in exchange for the money, he agreed to keep quiet about abuse he received from Hastert when he was 14 years old and Hastert was his wrestling coach at Yorkville High School in a Chicago suburb.

In 2010, Hastert began paying the man in secret. Due to a series of significant bank withdrawals, he attracted the attention of federal investors and paid roughly $1.7 million. The payments then came to a halt.

Multiple charges of Hastert’s alleged child sex abuse were discovered during the probe while he was employed as a high school teacher and coach in the 1970s, at least some of which the ex-speaker eventually admitted to in court. In the criminal case, Hastert subsequently negotiated a compromise with prosecutors, pleading guilty to violating banking regulations.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin labeled Hastert as a “serial child molester” during his 2016 sentence hearing. Hastert received a sentence of 15 months in prison, sex offender treatment, $250,000 in victim compensation, and two years in prison. This is a condensed version of the information.