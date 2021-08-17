Denise Welch, who starred on Coronation Street, has shared a throwback snapshot from “iconic days.”

After watching some classic episodes of the ITV soap, Denise Welch shared a throwback photo from her Corrie days.

The actress, who also starred in the BBC One drama Waterloo Road, posted the snapshot with her social media followers, which shows her posing with some of her former co-stars.

Tina Holbey, Angela Griffin, Beverley Callard, Gaynor Faye, Tracy Shaw, and Tina Holbey stand with Tina Holbey, Angela Griffin, Beverley Callard, Gaynor Faye, and Tracy Shaw in the shot.

“Keep calm and Corrie on!!!” the 63-year-old captioned the shot. Watching old episodes of Coronation Street and remembering what an unforgettable time it was to be a part of the show.”

Denice played Natalie Barnes on the popular serial from 1997 to 2000, and her character had an affair with Kevin Webster, who at the time was married to Sally Webster.

Natalie later garnered local respect when she became the landlord of The Rovers Return, the soap’s iconic pub, but she soon left the cobbles when Denise went to have a baby.

Denise also featured in Waterloo Road as Steph Haydock, a French teacher, but left the program in 2009 to play Trish Minniver, a mother of two in Hollyoaks.

The actress’ Instagram post drew a lot of attention from her celebrity friends and admirers, including one from Kieron Richardson, a fellow Hollyoaks actor.

“Very real Weatherfield housewives vibes,” he remarked.

“They were the finest corrie days,” one of her fans commented on the photo, while another added, “I’m love classic Corrie.”