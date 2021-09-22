Denise Welch thanks the stars of Coronation Street for helping her through a difficult time.

Denise Welch thanked her Coronation Street co-stars on social media for pulling her up after revealing she was down.

The actress shared a photo with Jane Danson and Samia Longchambon, who play Leanne Battersby and Maria Windass in the ITV soap, as well as Jenny Powell, Carol McGiffin, and Nikki Sanderson, who plays Leanne Battersby in Hollyoaks.

“There is NOTHING like your pals to lift you up when you’re feeling low,” Denise wrote the photo. I’m very fortunate to have these amazing people in my life!!

READ MORE: Richard Madeley of Good Morning Britain criticizes a demonstrator for ‘doing a Piers Morgan’

“jennypowelltv @realjanedanson @samia longchambon @karriechapman @the mcgiff & @niknaksanderson @rosiehirstx and @keeleypage11 who had to leave since I was on the phone with my father for so long!!”

The 63-year-old Loose Women panelist was depressed since her father was hospitalized with pneumonia and she was unable to visit him.

Instagram

She announced the news on Twitter on Monday, saying, “My dad is back in the hospital with pneumonia, but hopefully only for a few days.” No visitors are still permitted!! Shocking!!

“It irritates the nurses. I also spoke with a major London hospital today. Staffing is the real issue in both of these institutions, not Covid!!”

Fans of the Waterloo Road performers reacted positively to her Instagram post, with one commenting, “Smashing set of buddies.”

“Beautiful girls,” said a second fan.

“Hope your pops recovers quickly,” remarked a third fan, who also extended her well-wishes. “I’m sending you all my love and hugs.”