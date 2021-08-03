Denise Lewis sends Katarina Johnson-Thompson a note ahead of the heptathlon at the Tokyo Olympics.

Denise Lewis believes Katarina Johnson-injury-plagued Thompson’s hopes of exorcising Team GB’s Tokyo athletics demons will hinge on her ability to withstand adversary Nafi Thiam’s red-hot pressure in make-or-break events.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old Liverpool heptathlete begins her quest for gold following a tumultuous season, aiming to unseat Rio 2016 winner Thiam.

Before the Merseyside star bounced back to win multi-event queen at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, the Belgian beat both London 2012 winner Jessica Ennis-Hill – who won silver – and Johnson-Thompson – who placed sixth.

Despite a torn Achilles tendon in December 2020, Johnson-Thompson returns in Japan ranked No. 1 in the world and the reigning Commonwealth champion.

Team GB’s sports stars have had a difficult time in Tokyo due to Dina Asher-injury Smith’s and Zharnel Hughes’ 100m final false start, but Lewis, the Sydney 2000 champion, feels a healthy and firing KJT in her preferred long jump and high jump events will finally turn their fortunes around.

“Kat is fit and she isn’t in pain,” Lewis, 48, added. In recent weeks, she’s organized a series of events.

“She has a fantastic opportunity – but it will not be easy. Nafi Thiam is a great athlete, and while her performances haven’t indicated that she’s in top shape, I believe that once she steps into the Olympic arena, we’ll see why she’s an Olympic champion.

“Kat has to be able to respond,” says the narrator. That, I believe, is what it comes down to — her ability to respond under duress, particularly in some of her pivotal moments.

“Especially in the high jump and long jump, where she’s had an Achilles problem and a lack of competition.”

Five years ago, Johnson-Thompson was beaten to the Olympic podium by Canadian Brianne Theisen Eaton, who won bronze in Brazil.

However, her total of 6523 points was a season high, and she followed it up with Commonwealth and worldwide titles in the Gold Coast and Qatar.

Her victory at the World Championships lowered Thiam’s flag, but an Achilles injury last year – on her critical take-off foot for high jump and long jump – threatened to derail her Olympic hopes. “The summary has come to an end.”