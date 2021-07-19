Denise Lewis, an Olympian, pays tribute to her father-in-law. Tom O’Connor is a well-known Irish actor.

Following his death yesterday, comedian Tom O’Connor’s mourning family said the “spark” lingered in his eyes “straight to the end.”

The legendary Liverpool presenter died at Wrexham’s Maelor Hospital yesterday at the age of 81, after battling Parkinson’s Disease for 14 years.

O’Connor, who was born in Bootle and is known for series like Crosswits and Name That Tune, has seen his health deteriorate in the previous two years.

READ MORE: Liverpool City Council suspends green bin collections

Following the outpouring of sympathy from the celebrity world yesterday, his family has now paid their own heartfelt tribute.

In 2011, O’Connor and his daughter-in-law Denise Lewis, a former Olympic athlete, appeared on the Pointless Celebrities quiz program.

Following Tom’s death, she claimed, there had been “such an outpouring of affection for him.”

“His entire mantra was about making people laugh,” Lewis continued.

“If you met him, all he wanted to do was make you feel good about yourself, which is a valued quality that we don’t see enough of these days.

“He had Parkinson’s for approximately 14 years and we saw him surviving pretty well, but it really started to take hold in the last couple of years, and it’s awful.

“But without a question, Tom tried to make light of it, and even when he lost his struggle with the sickness, you could see that spark in his eyes, that humour still flowing through his eyes right to the end.”

Steve Finan O’Connor, his son, described him as a “one-of-a-kind comedian who was light years ahead of political correctness.”

“Tom was famed for a type of humour that was 100 percent clean and always completely family friendly,” he continued.

In a tweet on its official Twitter feed, Liverpool City Council paid tribute to O’Connor.

It said, “Sad news breaking regarding veteran Liverpool comic Tom O’Connor’s death.”

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends. Tom, thank you for the laughs.”

Piers Morgan, a TV host, also paid tribute to O’Connor.

“RIP Tom O’Connor, 81, comedian, TV game show host, Liverpool legend, and a really humorous man,” he wrote.

“I’m sorry for the bad news. Tom, thank you for all the laughs.”

“How sad,” BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker said. I had the “Summary comes to a close.”