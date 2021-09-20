Denis Lagutenko, an influencer, explains how affiliate marketing has evolved by 2021.

Denis Lagutenko, 35, is a seasoned entrepreneur and Instagram influencer whose illustrious career catapulted affiliate marketing in Russia to new heights. He is currently the CEO of AdsProfit and ADSbase, two multinational digital agencies.

Businesses were progressively obliged to shift their attention from image to sales as the need to reinvent marketing techniques during the Covid-19 pandemic’s “reopening stage” became critical. Following up on the heated demand for digital products and services, the only efficient option to weather the global economic context was to attract new clients aggressively. According to some experts, today’s advertisers are considering a full adoption of affiliate marketing, which works best for acquiring loyal clients while maximizing marketing costs.

Background

Denis Lagutenko led various online projects for over ten years before creating AdsProfit and ADSbase, two multinational digital companies. Denis first learned about affiliate marketing when he and his partner were starting their own web store in their early twenties.

“This was a fantastic alternative to the well-known and widely used promotional campaigns,” adds Lagutenko. “With the help of our fellow webmasters, we were able to greatly increase our sales, and it was then that I realized that working with internet traffic is exactly where I should put my time and effort. In 2012, there were just a few dependable affiliate services in Russia, despite the fact that the best in class global affiliate players like Zanox or Admitad already existed. Because the niche was vacant, I thought that now was the best time to get involved.”

William J. Tobin was the first to use and copyright the term “affiliate marketing” in 1989. Tobin is also the founder of PC Flowers & Gifts, the Prodigy Network’s first affiliate program. The service appeared to be so popular that it began producing annual sales of $6 million. As a result, the full-fledged business model of paying a commission on every attracted purchaser was developed. Other corporations quickly picked up on the concept, and in 1996, Amazon unveiled its linked program, which was the first to gain widespread attention and acted as a model for following equivalents. The market then became more complicated, with secondary tier actors such as affiliate agencies helping to regulate communication between advertisers and affiliates.

