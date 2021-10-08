Deniers of climate change are no longer permitted to profit from YouTube content.

Climate change doubters will soon be unable to sell their content on Google’s services, including YouTube, Google announced on Thursday.

In a statement about the new policy, the Google Ads team said, “Today, we’re announcing a new monetization policy for Google advertisers, publishers, and YouTube creators that will prohibit ads for, and monetization of, content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change.”

“This includes assertions that climate change is a fraud or a scam, claims that deny that long-term patterns show the global temperature is warming, and claims that deny that greenhouse gas emissions or human activity contribute to climate change,” according to the statement.

Google stated that it will continue to examine climate change information and “pay close attention to the context in which claims are made.” The goal is to keep material that discusses or reports on incorrect claims while excluding material that intends to spread misleading information.

“We will continue to allow ads and monetization on other climate-related issues, such as public discussions on climate policy, the different impacts of climate change, new research, and more,” according to the statement.

According to Google’s release, the new policy was devised because marketers and content creators did not want their messages to appear alongside information that denies the existence of climate change on Google and YouTube.

“Advertisers don’t want their adverts to appear next to this content for obvious reasons.” And publishers and producers don’t want ads pushing these claims to appear on their pages or videos,” according to the business.

On Wednesday, Google announced a new suite of sustainability tools that offers users with information to help them reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Google Maps, for example, directs users to the most environmentally friendly route in its choices, which is also the default option over other routes that may require more fuel. (To estimate how much fuel is burned over a specific route, metrics like road congestion and inclination are employed.) Google stated it worked with climate scientists, including contributors to the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Assessment Reports, in developing its new policy.