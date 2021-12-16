Denham, Grayden Lane Grandparents, Sister, and 3-Month-Old Nephew were all found guilty of murder.

Grayden Lane Denham was found guilty of murdering his grandparents, sister, and 3-month-old nephew after a house fire in northwestern Missouri in 2016.

A Platte County jury convicted Denham, 30, guilty of four charges of first-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action, and multiple other felonies on Tuesday.

According to The Kansas City Star, the jury debated for two hours before finding Denham guilty of second-degree arson for setting fire to his family’s home, animal mistreatment for shooting the family dog, and stealing his grandmother’s car and driving to Arizona.

Denham’s grandparents, Russell Denham, 82, and Shirley Denham, 81, were found burned outside a home near Edgerton, Missouri, on February 19, 2016, together with his sister, Heather Ager, 32, and Ager’s 3-month-old son, Mason Schiavoni. According to The Kansas City Star, investigators stated they were shot in the head many times.

The Associated Press stated that after Denham murdered the victims, he set fire to the house they shared. On February 21, 2016, two days after the bodies were discovered, authorities discovered Denham roaming naked in Arizona.

“This is a terrible thing that can happen to a family and a community. Our objective has always been, and will continue to be, to bring everyone involved in this case to justice “According to the Associated Press, Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd stated during a news conference after a grand jury handed down Denham’s indictment.

According to the Associated Press, Denham’s driver’s license was previously canceled owing to traffic violations and child support concerns. Denham was also sentenced to two years of probation and 20 hours of community service for a misdemeanor assault offense in Johnson County, Missouri, in January 2016, according to online court records.

Denham’s case was repeatedly postponed, most recently in 2020 when he was ruled mentally unable to stand trial. The judge later declared him competent, enabling the trial to continue.

When Denham is sentenced on February 25, he will be given a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

This article was written with the help of the Associated Press.