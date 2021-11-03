Democrats want the federal deduction for state and local taxes to be increased to $72,500.

According to a draft of the measure issued by the Rules Committee, Democrats in the US House of Representatives have suggested raising the federal deduction for state and local taxes (SALT) from $10,000 to $72,500, potentially through 2030.

Taxpayers can deduct certain taxes paid to state and local governments from their federal taxes under the SALT provision. The $10,000 cap on these deductions was enacted as part of President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax bill.

According to the Tax Foundation, the top ten counties that claimed deductions before the restriction were centered in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. According to the Foundation, the deduction benefited taxpayers in locations like these four high-tax states because it allowed them to raise taxes without making their inhabitants pay more taxes overall.

According to CBS, moderate Democrats are pushing for the hike in the deduction cap to be slipped into President Joe Biden’s social safety net plan. The measure’s opponents claimed that increasing the deduction would be a tax cut for the wealthy.

Senator Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent, stated in a statement opposing the bill, “At a time of tremendous income and wealth disparity, the last thing we should be doing is granting more tax benefits to the extremely wealthiest.” “Democrats campaigned and won on a platform that demands that the rich pay their fair share of taxes, not one that provides them extra tax benefits.” Sanders indicated he would be open to a compromise on this bill if the revisions were geared at protecting the middle class in high-tax areas, as opposed to offering “tax relief for billionaires.” Biden’s $1.75 trillion plan is dividing the Democratic Party, with leftists and moderates sparring over the bill’s scope and funding options.

Despite Sander’s opposition, politicians on his side of the aisle have come out in favor of the bill. House Democrats Tom Suozzi of New York, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, and Mikie Sherrill, also of New Jersey, issued a statement supporting the rise in the cap.

“The SALT cap has been removed. This is a condensed version of the information.