Democrats want the Department of Homeland Security to act on reports that agents in Texas used whips on migrants.

Members of Congress and the public have been angered by photographs and video of a Border Patrol agent on horseback seemingly striking Haitian migrants with their leather reins, according to the Associated Press. Democrats demanded action from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday.

Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Democrat Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to “take swift measures to hold those responsible accountable.”

According to the Associated Press, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the “usage of what appear to be whips” “very worrisome” and backed calls for an investigation. “All refugees requesting asylum must be treated fairly and in accordance with the law,” she said.

According to the Associated Press, the videos and photographs in question do not show agents using whips on migrants they encountered near the Rio Grande.

The photographs, which have gone viral on social media, have Mayorkas “horrified.” Some of the mounted agents use their horses to forcefully move and stop migrants, herding them like animals and taunting them at least once.

In an interview with CNN, Mayorkas stated, “Any mistreatment or abuse of a migrant is wrong.” “I was deeply upset by the images that I saw.”

The incident is being investigated by the Office of Professional Responsibility at US Customs and Border Protection, according to a statement released by DHS late Monday. The declaration came only hours after the secretary appeared alongside Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz to address U.S. attempts to clear an encampment of thousands of Haitian migrants in and around Del Rio, which had sprung up out of nowhere in recent days.

Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters on Tuesday that she would speak with the DHS secretary about the matter.

She remarked, “What I saw described about those individuals on horses treating human beings the way they were was horrific.” “And I totally support what is currently taking place, which is a comprehensive examination into exactly what is going on there. Human beings, on the other hand, should never be treated in this manner. And it bothers me a great deal.”

The scandal has complicated an already difficult situation for Vice President Joe Biden's administration.