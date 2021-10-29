Democrats’ plan to tax the ultra-rich is compared by a billionaire CEO to something “Putin would do.”

According to the Associated Press, a proposed tax on billionaires to help pay for the Biden administration’s domestic spending program is receiving strong opposition among America’s ultra-rich. John Catsimatidis, a billionaire supermarket and real estate entrepreneur, is one of the plan’s skeptics, describing the Democrats’ plan as something you’d “expect Putin to do.” Senator Ron Wyden introduced the tax idea on Wednesday, which would only apply to persons with $1 billion in assets or a three-year income of $100 million or more. It would most likely affect less than 800 people, as it would tax tradable assets even if they were not traded.

The Democrats’ approach, according to Catsimatidis, is “a little bit nuts.”

“Stop wasting money on frivolous purchases. They make budgets that are dumb budgets, and they want everyone else to suffer as a result “He told the Associated Press.

While America requires infrastructure, Catsimatidis believes that it does not require “bridges to nowhere.” He went on to say that billionaires, who he described as “the individuals that create jobs,” are able to “get up and go somewhere else.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk – the world’s richest person — has been attacking a Democratic proposal to tax the assets of billionaires like him, despite his personal fortune being on the verge of $300 billion.

The Democratic goal is to utilize income from a billionaires tax to help fund a domestic policy package currently being debated in Congress, which includes measures to address climate change, provide universal prekindergarten, and expand health-care systems, among other things.

Musk, who recently surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the wealthiest person on the planet because to Tesla’s rising stock price, might face a $50 billion tax bill under the Democratic plan.

He says, “Forget it.”

“My objective is to use the money to transport humanity to Mars and safeguard the light of consciousness,” the SpaceX entrepreneur tweeted about his wealth on Thursday.

It’s possible that he’ll obtain his wish. The prospects for a billionaires tax in Congress look to be dwindling rapidly. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a key figure in the plan, has expressed his opposition to it, as have a number of others, including Democrats. This is a condensed version of the information.