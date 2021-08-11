Democrats know the Voting Rights Act will fail, but they’re pushing it through nonetheless to put pressure on Republicans.

Despite a lack of a strategy to overcome Republican opposition, the effort to pass the For the People Act, a piece of voting rights legislation that Democrats have been trying to pass for months, will be a top priority when the Senate reconvenes in the autumn.

The bill would restructure the election process, restrict large money in politics, limit party influences in congressional district design, and expand voting options, which Republicans blocked for debate in June.

On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the bill will be debated on the Senate floor in September. While Democrats recognize that the effort would very certainly be thwarted by Republicans, the action demonstrates Republicans’ reluctance to negotiate.

The bill has been dubbed “a solution seeking for a problem” by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

That could help convince moderate Democrats that unless Senate rules are changed to require 60 votes to break a filibuster, the party will have little hope of achieving progress on this key subject.

Just after 4:30 a.m., Schumer remarked, “Republicans have erected a veritable wall of obstruction to progress on voting rights.” “Total Republican stubbornness is what we’ve arrived to.”

His comments came after a marathon voting session that cleared the way for Democrats’ big-ticket spending ambitions before the Senate went on vacation in August.

“After rushing through this reckless taxing and spending spree here in the depths of night,” McConnell added, “they also want to start tearing up the ground rules of our democracy, of course, on a purely political basis.”

The voting legislation, according to Democratic leaders, will act as a significant counterbalance to a wave of new restrictive voting rules passed in Republican-controlled states following the 2020 election. The effort, however, hit a snag in the Senate a few months ago.

Liberal activists have called for the filibuster to be abolished, but a group of moderate Democrats, including West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, have opposed the idea, denying Democrats the votes they need to make the move.

That was the impetus for the early Wednesday rush to take up the bill.

“These are critical issues in making the case that Republicans will filibuster anything. This is a condensed version of the information.