Democrats have pressed the Biden administration to reduce the increase in Medicare premiums.

Medicare stated this month that, beginning in January, it will raise the monthly premium for “Part B” outpatient care from $148.50 to $170.10, an almost $22 increase.

Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, wrote to Health Secretary Xavier Becerra, saying, “Rather than assessing the current $21.60 per month… premium increase in full, I ask you to reduce the amount.” “Seniors on fixed incomes would save money in the short term if they used this method.” The letter was sent to the Associated Press on Monday.

Wyden penned As Secretary of Health and Human Services, Becerra has “wide power” to determine the “appropriate contingency buffer” utilized in premium calculations.

The administration provided no quick response.

The agency needs a contingency fund to cover Aduhelm, a new $56,000 Alzheimer’s medicine from Biogen, so part of the increase, roughly $11 per month, is for that. The cost will be deducted from the majority of Medicare subscribers’ Social Security income. This could account for a significant portion of the 5.8% cost-of-living increase for seniors.

Patients with significant ailments such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, or multiple sclerosis are typically the ones who bear the financial burden of expensive drugs. The financial burden of Aduhelm, on the other hand, would be distributed across not only Alzheimer’s patients who require the treatment, but also all Medicare participants.

Because Medicare has not yet completed developing a formal policy for Aduhelm, Wyden believes there is a compelling justification to collect less money up front at this time.

He said, “It’s possible that any near-term Medicare coverage for Aduhelm will be limited and constrained in scope.” According to Wyden, “uncertainty” about the drug’s financial impact on Medicare could be influencing a majority of the decision to set the increased rate.

Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders called on the administration to reverse the rise shortly after Medicare revealed it last month. Wyden also expressed his worries and stated that he was considering his options. “We must solve this matter as swiftly as possible,” urged Democratic Senators Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Mark Kelly of Arizona, and Jack Reed of Rhode Island in a letter to President Joe Biden last week. Some organizations that represent the elderly. This is a condensed version of the information.