Democrats have a good chance of winning the California recall election due to a crowded Republican field.

Even if Republican voters outnumber Democrats, conservative radio presenter Larry Elder, the top GOP contender in California’s recall election, may find it difficult to win if Governor Gavin Newsom is recalled.

Elder is leading a field of more than four Republican candidates, and according to a recent survey, Republicans are twice as likely as Democrats to vote in the September recall. However, in a predominantly blue state where Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly two to one, an election with five Republican candidates on the ballot heightens the GOP’s uphill battle.

According to a poll conducted by the San Diego Union-Tribune on August 4, Elder leads the Republican field with 43 percent of Republican voters’ support. With 18 percent of the vote, John Cox came in second. The remaining Republicans questioned were either undecided or split between different contenders.

Because Republicans are likely to split their votes because to the crowded ballot, the GOP’s best approach for winning the election would be to concentrate votes behind one candidate. If the GOP can unify supporters behind Elder, he will be within striking distance of Democratic candidate Kevin Paffrath, who garnered 58 percent support from his own party members, according to the poll.

Paffrath, a YouTuber and financial analyst, is the sole Democrat on the ballot, a move Newsom’s team reportedly helped to engineer, according to Politico. The governor’s staff emphasized party unity and discouraged other notable Democrats from running in order to avoid dividing the liberal vote on whether to recall Newsom.

If Newsom is voted out of office in the recall election, the failure of another Democrat to get on the ballot could put Paffrath on the path to becoming governor.

Elder outperformed Paffrath among Independents (27 percent to 19 percent), however nearly a quarter of the electorate remains unsure. Elder would still lose if the GOP could compress their votes, but he would be within 500,000 votes of Paffrath, compared to a three-million-vote margin.

That is, assuming that every registered Democrat, Republican, and Independent voted in the election, which is highly unlikely. Low voter turnout is common in special elections, and only 38% of Democrats polled in the.