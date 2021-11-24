Democrats focused too much on social issues, according to Biden voters who voted for Youngkin.

Some voters had “nothing positive to say” about President Joe Biden one year later, according to focus groups conducted among Virginians who voted for him in the 2020 election. They also said the Democratic Party concentrates on social problems rather than the economy.

The findings of the focus groups were presented by Third Way, a national think tank that describes itself as “center-left.” The organization’s study was first obtained by Politico earlier this week, and Third Way has since released it on its website.

The paper summarizes the key findings from the online focus groups, which were held on November 8 and 9 among voters in Richmond and Northern Virginia suburbs. All 18 participants in the focus groups said they voted for Biden last year, but said they either voted for Republican Glenn Youngkin in Virginia’s recent governor election or seriously considered doing so.

Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s governor race on November 2. McAuliffe, who had previously served as governor of Virginia, had the backing of the national Democratic Party going into the election, and he brought in several high-profile Democrats, including Biden, to campaign alongside him in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

With the exception of the infrastructure bill championed by Biden’s administration, voters “couldn’t name anything that Democrats had done,” according to the focus groups’ findings. However, the bill “didn’t change their minds” that “we have spent the previous year infighting and careening from crisis to crisis,” according to the report.

Voters in our focus groups had no idea what Democrats stand for or what they’ve accomplished. Let’s get this straightened out. Third Way (@ThirdWayTweet) November 23, 2021 https://t.co/wSllo5A07f Voters “feel the economy is poor,” according to the research, and do not believe the Democratic Party is delivering solutions to national concerns, especially economic difficulties like inflation.

"They aren't hearing us talk about the economy enough," the report claimed, adding that "the things they are hearing about our plan (people named the child tax credit, paid leave, and free education) have little to do with putting people back to work or taking on the cost of products." It went on to say that this viewpoint is "deadly" at a time when.