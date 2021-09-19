Democrats condemn the Obama administration’s ‘completely inhumane’ deportation of Haitians from Texas.

Several Democratic congressmen have slammed the Biden administration’s intention to increase Haitian migrant deportation flights to Texas, calling the policy “inhumane” while Haiti faces a humanitarian crisis exacerbated by natural disasters and political unrest.

Following reports that over 14,000 migrants, mostly from Haiti, had gathered under a bridge in the small border community of Del Rio, Texas, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a plan to speed deportation flights on Saturday.

Over the following few days, the federal government plans to increase the capacity and speed of aircraft, according to the department. The Department of Homeland Security is also sending 400 border patrol agents to the area to assist with the processing of migrants.

After the country was plunged into chaos this summer, the next influx of Haitian migrants has arrived. The assassination of Haiti’s prime minister in July threw the country into political instability. A massive 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the country just one month later, killing almost 2,000 people and displacing thousands more.

Several Democratic politicians have subsequently condemned the DHS decision on social media, urging the administration to suspend deportation flights for the vulnerable migrants.

“This is terrible; Haitians have been through crisis after crisis and deserve compassion. Instead of increasing deportation, we should put a stop to it. It’s disgraceful that our inhumane immigration policies persist from administration to administration,” Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar tweeted on Saturday.

As Haitians continue to suffer from earthquake and storm destruction, New York Representative Jamaal Bowen reiterated that opinion, tweeting, “Our border policy should be focused on caring and human rights – mass deportations are not the answer.”

