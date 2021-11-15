Democrats are urging Joe Biden to require vaccinations on domestic flights.

Several Democratic congressmen have pushed President Joe Biden to mandate vaccines or documentation of a negative COVID test before flying domestically.

Last week, 36 Democrats, led by Reps. Don Beyer and Ritchie Torres, as well as Sen. Dianne Feinstein, wrote to President Barack Obama, urging him to take the “essential and long overdue measure” to prevent a winter spike in coronavirus illnesses.

“As the holiday season approaches, we ask that you impose criteria for airline customers to show confirmation of full immunization against COVID-19 or a negative test to board a domestic aircraft,” the letter says.