Democrats are furious over Biden’s failure to stop the sale of an oil drilling plot the size of New Mexico.

President Joe Biden has been accused by lawmakers and campaigners of not doing enough to prevent a large offshore drilling auction on Wednesday, just days after he proclaimed at the COP26 summit in Glasgow that “we got a lot done” on climate change.

The auction will let oil firms to compete for 80 million acres of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico, with the president’s much-touted vows to reduce emissions still fresh in their minds.

Rep. Alan Lowenthal, a California Democrat who attended the Glasgow meeting, stated, “This sale is the reverse of the hard work we all put in to re-establish our nation’s leadership on the climate change issue after four years of disengagement on the world stage by the previous administration.”

He told The Washington Newsday, “This big offshore lease sale simply should not be taking place.” “You pour everywhere you drill.” Following a leak off the coast of southern California in October, Lowenthal advocated for a prohibition on new offshore oil and gas leasing in federal seas along the Pacific and Atlantic coasts, as well as in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, as part of his party’s Build Back Better Act.

77 members of Congress signed a letter in support of the prohibition.

Any such idea, however, is jeopardized by the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Lease Sale 257, which begins on Wednesday in New Orleans. The auction comes after the most recent verdict in a judicial dispute that began when Biden took office.

In January, Biden fulfilled a campaign promise by issuing an executive order halting oil and gas leases on public lands. Thirteen states objected, filing a lawsuit led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

The delay was overturned by the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana in June, but the Biden administration appealed the decision.

Lawyers from Landry’s office submitted last week that lease sales could not be suspended because of a Congress provision requiring them to occur on a regular basis, citing the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act and the Mineral Leasing Act. The sale of No. 257 has been approved according to a judge’s judgment this week.

"While I am conscious that a federal judge ordered,"