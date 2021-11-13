Democrats applaud the GOP’s condemnation of Steve Bannon’s indictment, saying, “Welcome Back to the Rule of Law.”

After Steve Bannon, a former strategist to former President Donald Trump, was indicted for criminal contempt of Congress on Friday, an arrest warrant was issued for him. Politicians and commentators reacted.

Bannon was charged with two counts of contempt for refusing to cooperate with a subpoena from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the Capitol, according to the DOJ. Each offense carries a maximum punishment of one year in prison and a $1,000 fine for refusing to be deposed and refusing to submit documents.

On the guidance of Trump, who unsuccessfully tried to block the committee’s subpoenas by asserting executive privilege, Bannon announced he was refusing to cooperate with the subpoena. On Friday, prominent political personalities responded to the indictment in social media posts, with emotions varying dramatically depending on party allegiance.

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) tweeted, “The Grand Jury indictment of Steve Bannon illustrates that even Donald Trump’s insurrectionist allies are not above the law, and the American justice system is back in business.” “Ignore Congressional subpoenas and court orders at your peril.” The indictment of Steve Bannon by a Grand Jury illustrates that even Donald Trump’s insurgent allies are not above the law, and the American judicial system is back in action. You’re on your own if you ignore congressional subpoenas and court orders.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon tweeted, “Reminder: Subpoenas are not optional – even for Steve Bannon” (D-Penn.).

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon tweeted, "Reminder: Subpoenas are not optional – even for Steve Bannon" (D-Penn.).

Representative Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) tweeted, "No one should be above the law." "Not the previous President, his administration, members of Congress, or Steve Bannon," says the statement.

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) tweeted, "Welcome back to the rule of law," while sharing a link to an article about the Bannon indictment.