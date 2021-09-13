Democratic Lawmaker Will Not Be Punished for Racist Email Slur and Will Not Run for Re-Election.

According to the Associated Press, a Democratic representative will not face disciplinary punishment after using a racist and sexist epithet to refer to sex workers in an email. Rep. Gerald Brady of Delaware said in July that he could not “in good conscience” seek re-election at the end of his current term because he had “betrayed” his constituents’ trust.

The House Ethics Committee, which is chaired by Democrats, held a closed-door discussion on Brady’s statements on Friday and announced their decision in a statement on Monday.

“While it is clearly the responsibility of this committee to maintain the decorum of House proceedings and to punish unlawful and unethical conduct that jeopardizes the House’s integrity, there is no precedent for policing the lawful expression of opinions or a member’s choice of words in what he believed to be correspondence with a private citizen,” said Delaware House Majority Leader Valerie L. Johnson.

Longhurst added in the statement that, while Brady’s comments “should never be tolerated,” the committee could not punish “the expression of an idea simply because society finds the idea itself offensive or disagreeable,” citing former Supreme Court Justice William Brennan’s opinion in the landmark Texas vs. Johnson case from 1989.

Longhurst’s statement was accompanied by a memorandum in which attorneys for the Democratic and Republican caucuses noted that there was no precedent for a lawmaker being disciplined for speech outside of legislative proceedings, and that the possibility of such disciplinary action raises First Amendment concerns.

“It might be a steep slope to launch an ethics probe every time a legislator expresses an opinion or uses language that another legislator or member of the public finds offensive,” the attorneys said.

Longhurst, though, stated that Brady’s comments “should never be condoned.”

Brady, the executive director of the Delaware AFL-CIO, made the remarks in an email to an advocate for decriminalizing prostitution that he sent mistakenly on June 27. Brady erroneously pushed “respond” and forwarded his views to the advocate, thinking he was passing an email from the advocate to another individual from whom he was seeking opinion.

“Is the person basically suggesting that if we give Uncle Pervie free (oral sex), there will be fewer rapes and. This is a condensed version of the information.