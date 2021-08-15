Democrat Debbie Dingell compares the fall of Kabul to the fall of Saigon.

Even some establishment Democrats are skeptical of the Biden administration’s claim that images of helicopters airlifting U.S. embassy workers out of Kabul cannot be likened to the chaotic American evacuation from Vietnam in 1975.

The US State Department announced on Thursday that the military was sending 3,000 additional troops to Kabul to assist American forces in fleeing Afghanistan only weeks before the 20-year war is set to end. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s repeated line on cable news this weekend that the dramatic departure from the Kabul embassy cannot be compared to the country’s desperate evacuation from Saigon, now known as Ho Chi Minh City, in 1975 was met with a rebuke from Michigan Democratic Representative Debbie Dingell, a staunch ally of the White House.

“Today seems like the fall of Saigon,” Dingell said MSNBC on Sunday morning, echoing opponents from both parties who have accused President Joe Biden of rushing out of Afghanistan, capping a conflict that began weeks after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, two decades ago.

Blinken informed ABC News earlier on Sunday morning that the US was executing a partial evacuation of employees from the Kabul base, and Dingell reacted. However, he did not say whether the US embassy would be closed fully as Taliban fighters continue to spread around the troubled country.

Bipartisan legislators, journalists, and foreign diplomats have compared and contrasted the infamous US embassy evacuation from Saigon with the withdrawal from Kabul this weekend. According to news sources, many Afghan journalists and civilians were caught off guard by the abrupt departure.

The US Embassy in Saigon was evacuated on April 29, 1975.

The US Embassy in Kabul will be evacuated on August 15, 2021. pic.twitter.com/z1o7LHOXUD

August 15, 2021 — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta)

“We’re transferring our embassy’s men and women to a place near the airport. It’s why the president dispatched a contingent to ensure that as we continue to reduce our diplomatic presence, we do so in a safe and orderly manner,” Blinken said on ABC’s This Week program on Sunday, before being pressed on the resemblance to the infamous images of helicopters scrambling to remove US troops. This is a condensed version of the information.